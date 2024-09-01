Former NPP MP goes independent

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dade Kotopon Constituency, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has declared his intention to contest the seat as an independent candidate.

Popularly referred to as Obama, the former Deputy Minister of Communication, who represented the people of La from 2017 – 2020 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said he had unfinished business in the Constituency.

Confirming his intention to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Odotei said he would outline his vision for the Constituency in the coming days.

According to him, his decision to come back was to complete the developmental projects he initiated in his first tenure as MP, and represent the interest of the La people in the ninth Parliament.

History

After losing the Party’s primaries to contest the La seat in the 2020 General Election, scores of NPP supporters in the Constituency asked the Regional Executives of the Party to expel Mr Odotei for allegedly plotting the Party’s defeat in the 2020 elections.

According to the group, Mr. Odotei and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate strategised towards victory for the NDC during last year’s polls.

While he refuted all the allegations made against him, Mr Odotei who indicated his willingness to submit himself to a fact-finding committee of the Party to investigate the issue, eventually fell out with the Party and contested the 2020 election as an Independent Candidate.

As the 2024 election euphoria rises in the La Dade Kotopon Constituency, Mr Odotei will come up against stiff competition from the incumbent NDC MP, Rita Odoley Sowah, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Driver, Joseph Addo, who won the NPP primary conducted in April.

Source: GNA