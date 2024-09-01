Archbishop Agyinasare heads Bible Society of Ghana

Archbishop Dr Charles Agyinasare, Founder, Perez Chapel International, was today inducted into office as the President of the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG).

Making history as the first President to have been selected from the charismatic community, he takes over from Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost and the immediate Past President of the Society.

The Archbishop, at an induction service held for him, the newly inducted Council and Committee members of BSG at the Perez Chapel, said he accepted the role with great joy and commitment to achieving the mandate of the Bible Society of Ghana.

“As your new President, I am committed to advancing the mandate of the Bible Society of Ghana, which is to make God’s words available, affordable and actively used to transform lives,” he said.

He appealed to all churches, Christians and other para-church groups to join hands in ensuring that Bibles were translated into many languages for the word of God to be made available to homes, schools and public places.

He outlined a four-goal agenda to transform the Society.

The first is to build a self-sustaining society with the focus on creating a pool of financial and human resources through innovative ways to continue the work independently and effectively.

The second goal is to make people of substance and influence appreciate the work of the Society.

“I would work tirelessly to ensure that the Bible Society of Ghana has a seat at the table, and our voices will be heard,” he said.

The third goal is to engage every church leader to make the Bible the heart of their ministries.

The last is to promote the annual Bible Week celebration.

“I hope my role as President will allow me to contribute meaningfully to this divine mission. A mission that is urgent ever than before. It’s a privilege, joy and sense of responsibility,” Archbishop Agyinasare said.

He commended the solid foundation laid by the past Presidents and the entire staff of the Bible Society of Ghana.

The Rt Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who delivered the induction service sermon called on Ghanaians, especially Christians to be committed to their work and nation.

He said Christians must eschew lukewarm attitudes and arrogance and exhibit humility to experience the glory of God.

