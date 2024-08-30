Fifty students in Shama district benefit from WAPCO scholarship programme  

Western African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCO), has for the 2024/25 academic year spent a total of GH¢462,000 on new scholarships for 70 beneficiaries in its host communities.

The company, in addition, is supporting approximately 120 continuing students in tertiary institutions across Ghana, with an additional expenditure of around GH¢750,000 this year.

This brings the total investment by WAPCo in the education of students from their seven host communities in Ghana for this academic year to a little over GH¢1.2 million.

Mrs Michelle Burkett, Managing Director of the company, made this known at the 10th scholarship awards at Shama in the Western Region.

The beneficiary communities are Aboadze, Abuesi, Dwomo, Lower Inchaban and Shama, while the rest are from Tema Manhean and Kpone.

The 70 beneficiary students made up of 37 males and 33 females are studying programmes, including Aerospace, Petroleum, Mining, Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical and Electronic, Geological Engineering, Doctor of Optometry, Dietetics, Medicine and Surgery and Food Science and Technology across seven universities in Ghana.

The Managing Director said the company did not only celebrate the accomplishments of remarkable individuals but also reaffirmed WAPCo’s commitment as a company to the future of their host communities.

Mrs Burkett said the awards marked a significant Milestone in the company’s journey, “one that underscores our unwavering belief in the power of education and the boundless potential of our youth.”

“Our mission extends beyond the gas transportation services we provide; it encompasses a broader vision of fostering Growth, innovation, and opportunity. This scholarship programme is a testament to that vision – a Commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and change makers.”

Mrs Burkett said the scholarships were more than financial assistance; “they represent our belief in your potential to shape a brighter future and prayed that the support would empower them to reach new heights, to explore new ideas, and to make a lasting impact in their chosen fields.”

In his welcoming address, the General Manager Corporate Affairs of the company, Dr Isaac Adjei Doku said the annual scholarship awards reaffirmed the company’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting the next generation of Leaders.

“As we mark this significant milestone of our scholarship programme, we reflect on a decade of transformative impact. Over the past 10 years, we have been privileged to witness the remarkable journeys of many young individuals whose potential has been nurtured through this Initiative.”

According to him, in the 10-year period, they had supported a total of 642 students from their seven host communities in Ghana out of which 356 were males and 286 females.

Dr Doku told the scholarship recipients that the awards were a testament to their hard work and dedication’ “Each of you has demonstrated exceptional talent and an unwavering commitment to your education.”

The General Manager said the scholarship programme was just one of the many ways they were contributing to the development of their host communities, noting, “by investing in education, we invest in the future, and we are proud to contribute to the growth and development of talented young minds who will shape tomorrow’s world.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, District Chief Executive of Shama said, “I believe that in the not-too-distant future, our district will have a number of professionals who would contribute to the development of their communities.”

He urged the company to consider giving job opportunities to the beneficiaries when they completed school.

Mr Dadzie appealed to the company to support the district with infrastructural development, adding though the company had constructed a number of school projects in the district; key among them were; the Abuesi Methodist Primary School, Shama Model School Junior High School and Kindergarten school blocks, and renovated the Dwomo Methodist Junior High School the district still needed more structures.

The DCE asked other companies working in the district to emulate WAPCO to bring total development to the district.

Mr Raphael Adu Taylor the Shama District Director of Education, also commended WAPCo for investing in communities in which they operated. “This is a succession plan that the company is building; thank you for the foresight, this investment will not go waste and urge the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and learn harder,”

He advised the beneficiaries not to let peer pressure in school affect them and that they should use the social media cautiously

Mr Taylor reminded the beneficiaries that education was a lifelong journey and does not end with schooling and urged them to seek knowledge beyond the classroom.

The acting Paramount Chief of the Shama Traditional Area, Nana Kwamena Wienoo II, who presided, lauded the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) for consistently supporting the education, skills training, and health needs of people in its host communities.

He appealed to the company to extend the scholarship programme to the remaining communities in the district to ensure the total development of the area.

He advised the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously to justify their inclusion in the programme since there were many more people waiting to be supported by the company.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to GNA expressed their gratitude to WAPCO, saying “without the scholarship it would have been difficult for us to move forward in our academic work.”

They promised to take their studies seriously so that the investment WAPCO was making on them did not go to waste.

Source: GNA