CPP NEC endorses two to contest for presidential candidacy

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has endorsed two candidates to contest for the flag-bearer position of the party.

The candidates are Nana Akosua Frimponmaa-Sarpong, former national chairperson, and Mr. Frimpong Yaw Anokye, a legal practitioner and historian who is a prominent member of the party.

The winner in the primaries will lead the party as its presidential candidate in the December general elections.

This decision was reached during the National Executive Committee meeting held in Kumasi, where a resolution was also passed urging all party members to refrain from resorting to legal action to resolve internal grievances.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the party’s congress secretary, Mr. Eben Agbenya Aszormahe, said the CPP was poised to revitalize its foundation in alignment with Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for the accelerated socio-economic development of the nation.

Despite facing delays in its campaign schedule due to legal conflicts, Mr. Aszormahe expressed confidence that the CPP was well positioned to lead the country in the next government.

He disclosed that the party had been actively engaging its grassroots members across all the sixteen regions to ensure the selection of strong candidates for Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs).

While the party does not intend to field candidates in all two hundred and seventy-five (275) constituencies, it is strategically focusing on constituencies with a solid base to secure seats.

Since December 2023, the CPP has been entangled in political upheaval, exacerbated by a prolonged leadership dispute.

This discord emerged after key party officials, including the General Secretary, National Organizer, and Youth Organizer, resigned, leading to the formation of an interim National Executive Council.

The former National Chairperson of the party, Nana Akosua Frimponmaa-Sarpong, contested the legitimacy of the interim body in court, resulting in delays in the process of selecting a Presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Both approved aspirants have commenced engaging with delegates and have pledged to prioritize the party’s welfare in the upcoming contest.

The CPP is scheduled to hold a Congress on September 4, 2024, at various venues yet to be determined, with a decentralized election format to facilitate increased interaction between aspirants and delegates.

