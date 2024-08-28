Hearts of Oak refutes claims of resignation of Managing Director 

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have rebuffed reports that its Managing Director, Dr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, has quit the job.

There were reports in the sports media landscape that suggested that the Managing Director was no more at post ahead of the upcoming football season, which starts in early September 2024.

A club statement released on Monday, stated that the Managing Director was currently in the United Kingdom to attend to some pressing family issues.

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club would want to clarify that the club’s Managing Director, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah has not resigned from his position, as is being speculated by a section of the media. Our managing director has travelled to the United Kingdom to address pressing family issues.

“Dr. Delali would be back to Ghana to continue with his role next week and before the commencement of the new football season,” the statement said.

It urged the media to seek clarification from the club on such issues before going public with their publications and utterances.

Hearts of Oak, who are currently in Togo for a preseason camp, would open their 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign against newcomers Baseke Holy Stars on September 7, 2024.

Source: GNA