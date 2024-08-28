GFA President warns against illegal betting on Ghana Premier League 

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has declared ‘war’ against illegal betting on the country’s elite football competition, the Ghana Premier League.

According to the GFA President, no betting company has been licensed at the moment to take odds on Ghana’s football competitions and would seek legal remedies if betting companies take odds illegally.

Addressing delegates at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the GFA, Mr. Okraku stated that betting companies all over the world have become key partners in the development of football.

But he was, however, livid about betting companies illegally taking odds from Ghana football without permission and would take stern steps to address the issue.

“No betting company in Ghana has been licensed by the football association of Ghana to take odds on our games, and we are going to empower our legal department to confront this issue head-on.

“It is time for us to act and ensure that we respect each other’s space. It is not okay for betting companies to continuously feed on our football without consultations,” he said.

Mr. Okraku further noted that the GFA was open to sitting down with betting companies to ensure they take odds from Ghana football competitions the right way.

“Saying no now means we are also open to business with the betting companies the legal way, and we want to invite serious betting companies to come and sit down with us and become partners,” he said.

Source: GNA