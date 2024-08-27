IEAG dismiss calls on President to halt assent to GSA Law 2024

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has dismissed calls, from some commercial shipping industry, on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to halt assent to the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) Law 2024.

According to the Association’s President, Mr Sampson Asaki Awingobit, the current law ensured that every stakeholder in the commercial shipping value chain acted responsibly and held accountable for their actions.

A statement issued by the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said: “The law creates a more structured and regulated environment for trade, ensuring that both importers and exporters’ interests are protected.”

It said the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) had expressed reservations about certain sections of the law and had asked President Akufo-Addo to delay assenting to it until further dialogue had taken place.

“However, the IEAG asserts that the new GSA law is a significant step towards enhancing transparency and efficiency within the shipping and logistics industry, and while further dialogue is needed, the assent should not be halted,” it said.

The Association also emphasised the importance of ongoing engagement between the GSA and key stakeholders in ensuring that the law’s implementation addressed the practical challenges faced by importers and exporters.

Furthermore, the IEAG had requested clear guidelines and GSA assistance in helping businesses adapt to the new regulations, ensuring that the law did not become a barrier to trade but rather a facilitator of smoother and more efficient operations within Ghana’s trade sector.

Source: GNA