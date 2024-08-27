Ghanaians told they can’t use registered guns inherited from relatives

The Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has cautioned the public against the use of small arms, including registered guns inherited from their deceased relatives, without following the right procedure.

The Commission said such an act contravened the laws of the country, and victims could be fined up to GH¢12,000.00 or lifelong imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Mr Victor Abo-Ame Akanbonga, the Upper East Regional Programmes officer of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, revealed this at a community forum when he addressed residents Kayoro in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

It was organised by the Upper East Regional Peace Council.

He emphasised that “if a relative leaves a gun behind and you have the intention of keeping it, you have to first report to us, and we will take you through vetting to see if you are fit to use that gun because the one who acquired the gun went through processes and that does not validate you the second owner”.

The forum was on the theme, “Building trust between security services and community members through community forums” and formed part of the Atlantic Corridor Project aimed at preventing and responding to violent extremism.

It is being sponsored by the governments of Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Australia through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr David Angaamba Atualing, the Principal Programmes Manager, Upper East Regional Peace Council, indicated that the security services needed the support of community members, particularly those along the border, to combat crime for sustainable peace.

He stressed the need for the security services and community members to build trust to fight violent extremists.

Mr Seth L. Okang, the Assistant Analyst at the Paga Office of the Narcotics Control Commission, urged the residents to avoid the use of narcotic drugs such as heroin to cause trouble during elections.

According to him, “a person who is found planting, exporting, or importing narcotic drugs such as cocaine or heroin could face a 10-year jail sentence, while a person found using the drugs would face a five-year jail sentence”.

Mrs Stella Baba, a participant, said the engagement had been insightful and empowered her on how they could detect suspicious characters and report them to the security agencies.

Mr Francis Wepea, a participant, said the community had long been yearning for such an engagement with the security agencies because of the challenges they encountered as people living close to the border.

“We appreciate the Peace Council and its donors for this insightful engagement, as our concerns have also been made known to the security services”, he said.

Source: GNA