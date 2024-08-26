NHIA pays more than GH¢1.5m under free dialysis programme 

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has made payment of additional GH¢1,001,329.00 under the government’s free dialysis programme.

The allocation covered the expenses for dialysis services provided at six health facilities for the months of July and August, and included an advance payment for September.

The six health facilities are Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

This is contained in a press release from the Authority signed by Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, with the latest disbursement, the total amount allocated to the free dialysis programme since its inception in June now stood at GH¢1,588,565.00.

“The latest payment of GH¢1,001,329.00 ensures that the health facilities are adequately funded for the dialysis services rendered during July and August. Additionally, this amount includes an advance payment to cover services expected in September,” the statement added.

It noted that the hospitals would manage the funds and ensure that all patients who may have paid out-of-pocket during the month of July and August would be fully reimbursed according to the approved amount for the various categories.

It added that since the inception of the programme in June, the NHIA’s financial support had significantly enhanced the accessibility of dialysis services for patients, as well as reduced the financial strain on them and ensured continuity of care.

According to the statement, the categories of patients who received the corresponding support were those aged 18 and below and 60 years and above, who received all eight free dialysis sessions per month under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from June.

Also, persons aged 19 to 59 years seeking treatment at KATH, CCTH, ENRH, HTH, and TTH except KBTH, would receive two dialysis sessions per month, whereas, those receiving treatment at KBTH would receive a subsidy for two dialysis sessions per month, meaning the NHIA would cover 50 per cent of the cost of the two sessions.

The NHIA in a recent publication announced the introduction of Free Dialysis Coverage for some vulnerable patient categories.

The arrangement was approved by Parliament within the NHIA’s Allocation Formula for 2024 and was initiated in June.

Under this arrangement, selected healthcare providers were to receive payment for treating dialysis patients up to the tune of GH¢4.4 million, made up of GH¢2 million from the Allocation Formula and GH¢2.4 million from the NHIA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Budget for this fiscal year.

Source: GNA