Ghana needs an upgrade, not reset – Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged voters to choose a candidate that will focus on upgrading the country and build on existing achievements.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Sunday, the Vice President said: “Ghana needs an upgrade and not a reset “and pledged to work towards the complete transformation of the economy.

While admitting that the economy suffered a downturn in 2020 and 2022, Dr Bawuima said the Government had put measures in place to support the rebound of the economy.

He commended the media for supporting his campaign thus far and pledged to pass and fully implement the Broadcasting Bill if not passed by Parliament in the last sitting of the House.

Dr Bawumia said he was committed to a free, fair and transparent elections, saying: “The quest for political power should not be an end to itself.”

“We will run a campaign of ideas. Our goal is that at the end of the contest, we will be secure in the knowledge that there is work to do,” he said.

