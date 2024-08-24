President commits to guarantee free, fair, transparent elections in Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to ensure that this year’s general election will be without any violent incident.

He said, “I want to restate my commitment to ensuring that the 2024 elections pass off without any incident.”

He added that “My administration is committed to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections.”

He made the commitment whilst addressing the inauguration of a multipurpose building at the Nyankpala Campus of the University for Development Studies in the Northern Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said his government had worked tirelessly to strengthen democratic institutions and processes, adding it would continue to do so to ensure that the will of the citizenry was respected.

He said peaceful and credible elections were crucial for the stability of the country and indicated that the government was dedicated to upholding the highest standards of electoral integrity.

He expressed appreciation to the citizenry for having faith in him as the President, saying “Your support has been the driving force behind my government’s efforts to transform Ghana.”

Source: GNA