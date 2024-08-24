Police arrests 11 persons over illegal land grading

The Ojobi District Police Command has arrested 11 persons for their involvement in illegal grading of lands at Ojobi in the Gomoa East District.

The arrest was made on Thursday, August 22, after some residents reported their activity to the police.

Some residents who spoke to a section of the media said they heard heavy-duty equipment in the bush and discovered masked men wielding weapons, including guns, bullets, knives, and pepper spray grading the land.

They notified the Ojobi police command, leading to their arrest.

The group was said to have resisted arrest in a heated confrontation with the police when they arrived.

However, they were defeated and arrested eleven out of the about 20 people.

The suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations.

The Head of Gomoa Ojobi Agona Royal family, Ebusuapanyin Kofi Otabil, praised the police officers for their swift intervention that saved any confusion in the town.

Source: GNA