Sports Minister clarifies $3.6m paid to GBC for African Games coverage

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, says a total amount of $3.6 million was agreed upon with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to become the official broadcasters for the 13th African Games.

This clarification comes after the Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Lamptey, disclosed that they received a total of $105,000 as a benefit from the African Games.

This was in response to the Youth and Sports Minister, who said at the Public Accounts Committee that an amount in excess of $3 million was fully paid to the nation’s broadcaster for coverage of the African Games.

According to the Minister, this agreement was reached after GBC indicated that they will use the services of third parties to assist them in broadcasting the games, which were held in March 2024.

A statement signed by the Minister revealed that some organisations submitted proposals in excess of $6 million for the coverage of the games but opted for GBC.

“Also, the Ministry, in its quest to build local capacity and leave a legacy after the 13th African Games, engaged the GBC to become the official broadcaster for the Games.

“The other reason for the Ministry’s decision was that GBC’s financial quotation for production and transmission was the lowest,” the statement said.

It also gave a breakdown of how funds were disbursed to GBC after the agreement was reached.

“From the total amount, $2.5 million was paid directly to GBC in two tranches: $1 million and $1.5 million on 13th March and 22nd May, 2024, respectively.

“Another amount of $1 million was paid to third parties upon the instructions of GBC, in accordance with the contract,” the statement said.

The Sports Ministry also assured the public that they are committed to be transparent and accountable in the discharge of their mandate.

Source: GNA