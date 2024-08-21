Victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage still struggling 11 months on

Eleven months after the devastating Akosombo Dam spillage, hundreds of residents in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region are still living in tents and lacking basic social amenities.

A visit to the camps by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed the dire situation they faced, including pregnant women and children.

Despite the Government’s efforts to build a resettlement home for 30 households in Degorme, many victims are still struggling to access potable water, healthcare, and livelihood support.

Madam Asumah Joan, a 27-year-old pregnant woman, and Madam Esenam Morkli, a 16-year-old pregnant girl, are among those living in tents and unable to access antenatal care due to financial constraints.

The victims lamented the collapse of their businesses, shortage of potable water, and invasion of rodents in their tents and appealed to the Government to provide funds to restart their businesses and improve their living conditions.

Mr Divine Osborne Fenu, the North Tongu District Chief Executive, assured that the Government was working hard to restore comfort to the victims and promised to allocate the resettlement rooms to them soon.

However, with 380 victims still living in tents at Degorme, 460 at Holy Christ, 360 at Aveyime, and 160 at Agbetikpo, much work remains to be done to address their plight.

The Government’s prompt intervention is crucial to alleviate their suffering and support their recovery.

In March this year, the Government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, initiated a 100-unit resettlement housing project to provide shelter for victims who lost their homes during the recent floods.

The project, currently 70% complete, aims to offer a safe and secure living environment for those affected by the disaster.

