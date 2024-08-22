PTA Executive members resign over alleged illegal school fee increment

Parent, Teacher Association (PTA) Executive members of Desert Pastures International School, an education and income generating wing of Reverend Eastwood Anaba’s Fountain Gate Chapel have with one accord resigned.

Their resignation according to Ghana News Agency investigation was over alleged illegal fee increment by management of the school.

In a resignation statement to Parents, the PTA Chairperson, Madam Doris Acharibia, was emphatic that the decision by some of her members to resign their post was resulting from the unilateral decision by the school’s administration to completely ignore the PTA executives to increase school fees up to about 100 percent in less than a year, which she indicated was fundamental breach of trust.

“As a result of this ongoing disregard, we, the under listed PTA Executives, have collectively and with heavy hearts decided to resign, effective immediately, on this 14th day of August 2024. This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is in the best interest of maintaining our integrity and standing by the principles that guided our service to you”, she added.

They also accused the school of proposing to change school uniforms from its wine and cream combination check for pre-school, through to Upper Primary and Junior High School.

“Within the same academic year, come September, 2024, the school is expected to compel parents to buy books and other learning materials at exorbitant prices from the school”.

Madam Acharibia said the pressure on parents from the combination of the three financial responsibilities within the same time, and by bypassing the PTA “is not only disappointing but also signals a clear disregard for the collaborative relationship we hoped to maintain. The PTA, as a representative body of parents, should be a key stakeholder in decisions that directly affect the families and students of the school”.

She narrated the ordeal and frustrations the PTA went through in an attempt to meet proprietors of the school, Reverend Eastwood Anaba and Reverend Mrs Rosemond Anaba to no avail.

She added that the church administration including every available machinery was used to meet, especially Reverend Eastwood Anaba to thank him for his benevolence in adding a set of cluster of classroom blocks to the school and to also ask for his intervention to delay the increment in fees, but all proved futile.

She said “The school administration’s actions have left us with no choice but to reassess our role. It has become evident that our contributions and efforts as PTA executives are neither valued nor respected by the school’s management. We view this as a fundamental breach of trust and a clear indication that our involvement is not welcomed”.

The PTA Chair, who was stern over wanton disregard for the Association, indicated “Following our executive meetings with the school management on July 16th and 19th, 2024, to discuss this matter, it became evident that we could not reach a consensus. The management’s intentions to increase school fees were not aligned with the views and concerns raised by the PTA executives, representing you, the parents and guardians. This lack of agreement prompted the need for further deliberation, leading to an emergency PTA meeting held at Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School on July 25th, 2024”.

She said “This emergency meeting was well-attended. During this meeting, several critical points were discussed, including the impact of the proposed fee increment on families, the school’s financial transparency, and the need for more inclusive decision-making processes. The PTA executives take these concerns very seriously and resolved to engage further with the school’s management to seek a resolution that would be in the best interest of all parties, particularly our children”.

Act 778, Article 23 (5) and (6) of Education Act, 2008, spells out clear instructions to private school operators on fixing of school fees and the punishment thereafter if there is breach.

Article 23 (5) states “The proprietor of a private educational institution shall not set, change or raise the level of fees without the consent of the Minister” while 23 (6) states “a proprietor who contravenes the provision of this section or of the regulations commits an offence and is liable to summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two thousand, five hundred penalty units or to a term in prison not exceeding five years or both”.

It was on this premise, that some of the parents proposed a court suit against the school and its management for them to reverse the increment.

Mr Stephen Konlan, a parent who spoke to the GNA, lamented the actions of management of the school and said in February at a PTA meeting, the school’s management agreed to increase school fees to about 40 per cent and reiterated their commitment to maintain same fees until after two years. “In less than seven months, they have warned us of another increment, contrary to their own words, and they are not willing to provide any justification for this, but to be adamant”

Mr Evans Adoosey, a parent, said “There must be value for money. If their interest is in astronomical school fees increment without due diligence, our interest is in the end product. At least, they should first of all give us breath-taking top-notch performances before increment.”

The Public Relations Officer of the school, one Samuel Ahinsah Justice Anaba when contacted declined to speak and referred the GNA to speak to management. Several attempts made for more than two days to get to management of the school through one of its Headmistresses, Mrs Patricia Ayikade proved futile as she failed to pick up calls, return calls and or respond to messages.

The PTA Executives who resigned their position included Madam Doris Acharibia, Chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Azure, Vice Chairman, Mr Alex Nsoh Avoole, Trustee, Mr Isaac Dzandza, a Co-opted Member, Mr Daniel Kpabitey, a Co-opted member, and Madam Mercy Awuure, Treasurer.

Source: GNA