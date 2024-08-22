Man shoots brother to death

Justice Etse Amuzu, a 37-year-old farmer at Dodo-Pepesu in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has shot his biological brother, Bright Doe Amuzu, 34, to death.

The incident, which occurred on the night of Tuesday, August 13, this year, had thrown the entire community into disbelief and mourning.

Mr. Seyram Kingsford Adzimah, the Assemblyman for Dodo-Pepesu/Dodo-Tamale Electoral Area, said a misunderstanding ensued between the two brothers the previous day and in the night the deceased went to the suspect’s house to have a discussion with him.

He said the suspect, remembering the pain he received from Bright during the fight, went back and picked up his single barrel gun and shot the deceased without any provocation.

Mr. Adzimah said the victim was rushed to the St. Mary Theresa Catholic Hospital, Dodi-Papase, but died on, on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Superintendent of Police, Frank Nana Asomaning, Kadjebi District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to GNA and said the suspect was put before a Court and remanded in Custody to allow for further investigations.

This is the second murder case within a week with the first one happening on Monday, August 12 at Dodi-Papase where Mr. Divine Torku, a 40-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed Hope Kudzo Dentey, a 60-year-old Farmer with machete.

Source: GNA