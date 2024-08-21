Two granted GH¢200,000 bail each in John Kumah widow burglary case

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail each to two people who burgled Lillian Kumah, the widow of John Kumah, a former Deputy Minister of Finance.

Adams Sanogo, a trader was granted GH¢200,000 bail with various conditions.

Rabiu Falilu, a Senior High School (SHS) leaver, who allegedly dishonestly received some of the stolen items was also granted GH¢200,000 bail.

The court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo ordered Sanogo and Falilu to provide two sureties each, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Additionally, one of the sureties must be a public or civil servant who earns GHC3,000 a month. Their pay slips must be endorsed by the department or institutions they work for.

The matter has been adjourned to September 3, 2024.

Sanogo is alleged to have stolen money, electrical gadgets, and other items from Lillian Kumah.

Sanogo and Kwame Dunga, who is at large, allegedly conspired to steal US$50,000, GH¢50,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max mobile phone valued at GH¢15,000 from Kumah.

The accused are also thought to have stolen Kumah’s Apple iPad worth GH¢15,000, a Samsung Z fold phone valued at GH¢12,000, a Microsoft laptop costing GH¢7,000, a black school bag valued at GH¢400, and an Apple watch.

They have denied the various charges preferred against them.

The police are on a man hunt for Dunga, Sanogo’s accomplice.

At the last sitting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Raymond Ackom, said the complainant, Kumah, was a resident of Achimota-Mile 7 in Accra.

Sanogo is a mobile phone dealer in Adum-PZ and a resident of Kokoso, all suburbs of Kumasi, while Falilu, was a resident of Jamasi in the Ashanti region.

He said on December 29, 2023, an unknown person, gained access to the place of abode of Kumah and stole her personal belongings.

The prosecution said she made a formal complaint to the police with a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) video footage of the incident.

On July 24, 2024, police investigation led to the arrest of Falilu, who was in possession of the complainant’s iPhone 15 Pro max mobile phone at Jamasi in the Ashanti region.

The prosecution said after Falilu’s arrest, he led the police to Adum PZ, Kumasi, where Sanogo was also arrested.

During interrogation, Sanogo admitted selling the phone to Falilu.

He further mentioned Dunga, another mobile phone dealer at Adum PZ, who is currently at large as his accomplice.

The prosecution said Sanogo and Falilu were cautioned, charged for the offence, and put before court, as efforts were being made to apprehend Dunga.

Source: GNA