Ghana Police says there’s no militia training at Kwawu

The Ghana Police Service has shrugged off suggestions that it is training militiamen at Kwahu in the Eastern Region, for the 2024 General Election.

A press release issued by the Police Public Affairs Unit and copied the Ghana News Agency said, “We wish to state that our investigation has found no evidence of such training in the area.”

It said the Police had commenced investigation to identify people behind the false publication and cautioned the public against the publication and dissemination of fake news.

Source: GNA