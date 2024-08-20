Off duty police officer kills man over transport fare dispute

General Constable Smith Gyekyi of the International Relations Directorate, who doubles as a commercial driver, is assisting the Amasaman police for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man to death over a transport fare dispute.

A disagreement ensued between the policeman and Stanley Ahadzi, deceased, who went to meet one Esther Owusua, a passenger on the suspect’s vehicle when she missed her direction but met his untimely death over the fare when he was shot by the policeman.

Police situational report said the body had been sent to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

It said suspect Gyekyi had surrendered to the Amasaman police and detained, with the pistol used in the alleged crime also retained for investigation.

The police have met with the deceased’s family at Dome to commiserate with them and a statement taken from the witness.

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at about 0400 hours, the police was informed about the shooting of the man in front of Koans Estate at Satellite.

The police said a team went to the crime scene and found Ahadzi lying dead in a supine position, with blood all over his body.

The police said suspect Gyekyi at about 0300 hours lifted Owusua from Ablekuma Joma to Koans Estate area near Kuntanase and that Owusua had lost direction to her destination and called the deceased on phone to meet her at the location.

The deceased obliged and there ensued a disagreement between him and the suspect, who doubled as a commercial driver using his Matiz private car.

General Constable Gyekyi got provoked, pulled his sidearm and shot Ahadzi dead, the police said.

Source: GNA