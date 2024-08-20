CETAG to call off strike after meeting members 

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana has agreed to consult its council by August 20, 2024, and potentially call off its industrial action.

The agreement represents a crucial step towards resolving the issues that led to the strike on June 14, 2024.

This is in a statement issued by Mrs Emelia Abbey, Head of Public Affairs, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and copied to the Ghana News Agency after a successful meeting with stakeholders in Accra on August 19, 2024.

Mr Maxwell Bunu, the National Trustee of CETAG, gave the assurance that a conclusion on the issue would be reached.

“We are committed to finding a resolution and will consult our council as agreed,” he said.

CETAG at the meeting requested payment of their frozen July salaries, which the government team agreed to, once the strike is called off.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions (MELRP), said the government team and CETAG had demonstrated commitment to finding solutions to the challenges facing CETAG members.

He appealed to CETAG to rethink its position to ensure students at the various Colleges of Education returned to the lecture hall.

“We are hoping that CETAG will consult its council, and tomorrow morning, we will wake up to the news that the strike has been called off,” he said.

The meeting took place at the MELRP Conference Room and brought together representatives from MELRP, Ministry of Education, FWSC, Ministry of Finance, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Principals of Colleges of Education, CETAG, and other stakeholders.

Source: GNA