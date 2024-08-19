Mahama promises to rebuild economy, restore progress

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, has pledged to revitalise Ghana’s economy and restore progress and hope.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters in the Volta Regional town of Juapong, he promised to tackle head on the country’s accelerated economic crises.

Mr Mahama, underscored the need for a new approach to governance, citing his administration’s achievements in areas such as infrastructure development, education, and healthcare.

He pledged to promote transparency and accountability in government in a bid to tame public sector corruption, and protect the rights and interests of Ghanaians.

Ghana’s economic woes led to a 2022 $3 billion IMF bailout, triggered by the cedi depreciation, soaring inflation, and debt-service costs.

Though government blames the crisis on COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and other exogenous factors, the opposition NDC disagrees and insists that the crisis is internal and self-inflicted, citing corruption as the cause.

Despite some improvements in 2023, Ghana’s economic challenges persist as inflation remains high, growth is subdued, and public finances face substantial pressure.

However, Mr Mahama has pledged to revitalise the economy by implementing innovative and concrete solutions.

Some of these are to introduce a 24-hour economy, establish a women’s bank, reduce expenditure by limiting the number of government ministers to 60 or fewer, eliminating illegal and excessive port and shipping fees, and organising an annual presidential CEO dialogue.

The NDC flagbearer’s visit to Juapong was part of a four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region to garner support for the party in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He highlighted the NDC’s achievements in the volta region to include road development, electricity, water, health facilities, and educational infrastructure.

He condemned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for making promises that had not been fulfilled, citing the Juapong textile factory as an example.

Mr Mahama accused the Government of corruption, urging the public to reject the “bread and butter” politics employed by the NPP.

He cautioned the electorates not to be swayed by bribes and other forms of inducements offered by the ruling party, but rather make informed decisions at the polls by voting for truth and transparency and good governance.

Mr. Mahama touched on challenges faced by national service personnel, who had not received their allowances for several months, and accused the NPP-Led Government of “deceiving young men and women through the botched Nation Builders Corps,” who it owed around ten months allowance in arrears.

Mr Mahama said his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, would be the first female Vice President of Ghana if elected.

He emphasised the significant contributions women have made to Ghana’s development and urged them to unite and support his party to rescue Ghana from its economic woes.

He called for unity and cooperation in rebuilding the economy and promised to prioritise the development of the Eastern Corridor Road and other infrastructure projects if elected.

Source: GNA