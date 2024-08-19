Coach Yussif Basigi names final squad for U-20 Women’s World Cup 

Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of the national under-20 women’s football team, Black Princesses has named his final squad for the 2024 U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

The experienced gaffer settled on 14 locals and seven foreign-based players after months of rigorous training.

Ghana, a familiar foe at the mundial would be out to mark their seventh World Cup appearance since making their debut in 2010.

The West African giants would go into the competition as wounded lionesses who were seeking for redemption with a star-studded squad.

Midfielder Stella Nyamekye is back in the squad having recovered from an injury that forced her to pull out of the African Games in March.

The selected players were Afi Amenyaku, Jenna Sapong, Najat Salam, Comfort Yeboah, Sarah Kulible, Abiba Issah, Hannah Nyame, Alexandra Tay, Wasiima Mohammed, Asana Alhassan, Helen Alormenu, Beline Nyarko and Veronica Baah Kuma.

The rest were Stella Nyamekye, Mafia Nyame, Mary Amponsah, Salamatu Abdulai, Jennifer Dawah, Jennifer Owusuwaa, Mercy Attobrah and Tracey Twum.

Ghana is caged in Group E against Japan, Austria and New Zealand.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will kick off in Columbia from Saturday, August 31 to Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Source: GNA