PNC to elect flagbearer August 31 

The People’s National Convention (PNC) says it will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 General Election and other executives of the Party on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Party said the decision was taken at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on August 10.

A statement issued by Prince Agyemang Duah, the acting General Secretary of the PNC, asked interested members to pick forms at the Party headquarters from Monday, August 12, to Saturday, August 17, 2024.

The statement said the NEC also constituted a Congress Committee and various ad hoc committees to oversee the upcoming elections.

So far, the former National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah; and the 2020 flagbearer aspirant, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, have expressed interest to run for the PNC’s flagbearer position.

The Party earlier this year issued a statement to announce the opening of nominations and pegged the cost of forms and filing fees for aspiring presidential candidates at GH¢100,000.

Source: GNA