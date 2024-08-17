Ministry of Health activates emergency response plan for Mpox

The Ministry of Health has activated an emergency response plan to address a potential threat of Monkey Pox (Mpox) disease outbreak in the country.

This follows the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) that Mpox is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

A press statement issued by the Ministry said the move aligned with the WHO’s determination to intensify global efforts in combating the spread of Mpox, particularly in Africa.

On August 14, 2024, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, identified the significant upsurge of Mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and an increasing number of countries across Africa as constituting a PHEIC under the International Health Regulations (2005).

The statement said the WHO had expressed concern about the potential for the disease to spread further across African nations and possibly beyond the continent.

It said the Ministry of Health had issued a directive to all implementing agencies and stakeholders to heighten surveillance systems at all levels.

The statement said the directive included enhanced monitoring at Points of Entry (such as airports and border crossings) and increased vigilance within communities nationwide.

It said the Ghana Health Service had also released a detailed technical advice on the symptoms of Mpox and the necessary steps for early detection, reporting, and treatment.

The statement said though Ghana recorded 120 cases of Mpox in 2022 and eight cases in 2023 respectively, there had been no reported cases in 2024.

The Ministry urged the public to take proactive measures to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

It advised the public to utilise the available healthcare facilities provided by the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals for any symptoms or concerns related to Mpox.

The statement said early detection, timely reporting, and prompt treatment were crucial to containing the disease and preventing further spread.

It said the Ministry remained committed, prepared, and ready to lead the provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

The statement urged all citizens to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to the guidelines provided to safeguard public health.

Source: GNA