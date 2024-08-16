Western Region journalists trained on use of AI tools for reporting

Selected journalists in the Western Region have been trained on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their skills in their profession.

The training, held in Takoradi, was organised by the Western Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), in collaboration with Salma AI-TRAINING and EcoSolutions.

It was on the theme: “Harnessing the power of AI in journalism: A guide to prompt engineering.”

Participants were taken through practical introduction to AI, understanding prompt engineering, types of prompts in journalism, principles of effective prompts, and benefits of prompt engineering in journalism among other topics.

Dr Jacob Dapilah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Salma AI-TRAINING and EcoSolutions, who led the training, said AI was becoming a driving force in the world of technology, and that journalists must embrace it to guarantee efficiency in their line of work.

He mentioned the types of AI as narrow, general, and superintelligent, which he said were all simulations of human intelligence in machines for efficiency and accuracy.

Dr Dapilah, also a Lecturer at the Ghana Communication Technology University, said: “AI has come to stay, and as people whose role is to inform and educate the public, you must embrace AI in your work to help you put out more accurate and relevant information.”

He, however, advised journalists to be circumspect in the use of AI-generated contents, as such tools could sometimes generate misleading information.

“Although AI is very helpful for your work, you must also be responsible, take your time and verify generated contents to avoid misleading your audience,” he stated.

Mr Kwame Agbeli Mensa, Western Region GJA Vice Chairman, said in the era of technological advancements, it was imperative for journalists to be up to date with emerging technologies to improve upon their work.

He expressed appreciation to Salma AI-TRAINING and EcoSolutions for the collaboration, and said the knowledge gained would go a long way to enhance the work of media practitioners in the region.

Some of the participants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after the training expressed delight for gaining such knowledge and stated that it would help to boost their work as journalists.

Source: GNA