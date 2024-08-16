No farmlands have been seized at Kwahu Nkwatia – Agric Minister 

Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP) and the Minister for Agriculture has assured farmers in Kwahu Nkwatia that their lands have not been seized in the rollout of a land development programme to support large-scale commercial farming in the area.

The Minister said the GHS40m land development programme is aimed at developing large scale agricultural lands and providing essential inputs such as improved seeds and fertilisers to farmers in some parts of the country to improve their incomes and ensure food security.

During a meeting organised by the farmers, with the Agriculture Minister, Chiefs, and elders, Mr Acheampong dismissed allegations that the Government had seized the lands of farmers without due process and clarified that the land development programme was not compulsory.

He said although many farmers had expressed interest in the programme, those who were not interested in the initiative would be excluded from the development and their lands would be bypassed.

“The manner in which we undertake farming using traditional methods does not create wealth for farmers because they do not have the capacity to cultivate larger farms. The Government is therefore undertaking the land development initiative to enable farmers move away from the current practice and increase their productivity,” the Minister explained.

He added: “No one is going to seize your lands. We are only coming to develop the land so you can farm and increase your productivity…if the developers get to your land and you’re not interested, you’d be excused.”

In an earlier interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Opare Nyarko, convener of a section of farmers that had concerns about the programme, had appealed to the Government to ensure that farmers were not affected by the initiative.

He expressed worry that there was not much clarity on the programme and thus some of the farmers were concerned that there had not been broader engagement and sensitisation on the issue.

Mr Acheampong told participants of the meeting that traditional authorities and key stakeholders were being engaged in the selection of appropriate lands to undertake the development and assured that the interest of farmers would be paramount once approval was given.

He urged the people of Kwahu Nkwatia to desist from inciting the public against their leaders and the community and cautioned that such behaviours could undermine development.

Source: GNA