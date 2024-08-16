Let’s incorporate our culture into fashion designs for competitiveness – AGI

Madam Grace Amey-Obeng, an entrepreneur, has called on Ghanaian fashion designers to incorporate the country’s culture in their designs to make them marketable and competitive globally.

She said when fashion designers were innovative and created unique designs, people would see it differently and willing to pay more.

This could reduce the love for foreign fabrics and focus on locally made designs, creating jobs and livelihoods for the citizens, she said, at the opening of Ezel Fashion in Oyarifa in the Greater Accra Region.

Ms Amey-Obeng, also the Vice President in Charge of Small and Medium Enterprises, Association of Ghana Industries, said the future of the fashion industry was bright in Africa.

She said it was imperative to harness the creative talents to maximise its benefit to the fullest.

The entrepreneur called for effective collaboration to improve the sector because there were lots of opportunities when tapped to unearth and revolutionise the fashion industry into a viable entity.

She urged the government to effectively play its role by facilitating industries to shine through the creation of an enabling environment and reduction of taxes to thrive.

Ms Amey-Obeng said there were huge opportunities in the sector, admonishing young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the system and make their livelihoods.

“AGI has always shared their positions on any policy related to their sector through the collective experiences of the various industries,” he said.

She said AGI was doing their best to shape businesses to be resilient to have their mental faculties intact for smooth running of their enterprises.

Mrs Elsie Appau Klu, Chief Executive Officer, Ezel Fashion, underscored the importance of patronising local products to boost the economy.

Ms Klu challenged young entrepreneurs to be proactive and work towards meeting their aspirations without distractions.

“I am a trained lawyer, a trained water governance specialist, but I do not believe that doing one job or living in one’s comfort zone is what is necessary for young people.

“We must get out of our comfort zones. We must be able to add some value to our lives and must be able to look at our environment and see what our environment needs and give what is needed,” he said.

Source: GNA