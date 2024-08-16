Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe elected as GAWU General Secretary

The General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana has elected Mr Andrew Addoquaye Tagoe, an advocate of workers’ right, as the substantive General Secretary at the just-ended 12th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

The election of Mr Tagoe, also an advocate for the elimination of child labour, brings a new vision to Ghana’s agricultural sector as well as a significant development of the country’s labour movement.

The conference was on the theme: “Climate Change and Agriculture: The Role of Social Partners.”

It underscored the critical importance of collaborative efforts to address the looming threats to food security and sustainable agriculture in Ghana.

Other elected national officers were Mr Michael Amoo-Gyasi, National Chairman; Mawusi Agatha Eunice, National Vice Chair; Rosemary Sutuah, Second Vice Chair; Dr Paschal Kaba, Deputy General Secretary; Nasuru Issakah, First National Trustee; and Michael Mireku, Second National Trustee.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Tagoe said his vision for GAWU included focusing on organising and formalising the agricultural economy in rural areas, enhancing working conditions, and continuing the fight against child labour.

“My approach is forward-thinking, with a strong emphasis on integrating modern agricultural practices and technologies to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for Ghanaian farmers,” he said.

“My tenure promises to usher in a new era of progressive policies and strategies that will not only benefit workers but also contribute to the overall growth and development of Ghana’s agricultural industry.”

He called on all members to get on board to help the Union to achieve its vision of transforming the agricultural sector and the welfare of members.

Reflecting on the achievements of GAWU, Mr Edward Kareweh, the immediate past General Secretary, said over the last two quadrennials the Union had witnessed remarkable progress in various areas of their organisation.

“Our collective efforts have led to an increase in membership of the Union where GAWU has been successful in recruiting diverse categories of workers on some of our Agricultural Plantations, including contract and casual workers, professional and managerial staff who hitherto, were not members of the Union,” he said.

“Over the period comrades, we have seen an improvement in the visibility of the Union including a strengthened relationship between GAWU and some of our social partners who have committed to not just working with us on social issues but our core trade union activities and issues that confront us as workers.”

He noted that the strength of their organisation laid in the unity and collaboration of its members, adding; “As we move forward, let us continue to work together with a shared sense of purpose and commitment.”

Mr Kareweh said the challenges ahead might be daunting, but with solidarity and collective effort, they could overcome them and achieve even greater heights wherever the Union stood.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to individual unionists and social partners for their mentorship and continued assistance.

Dr Patricia Amankwaa-Yeboah, a Senior Research Scientist and Soil and Water Engineer at CSIR-Crops Research Institute, reiterated the urgent need to address primitive agricultural methods and the destructive impact of illegal mining activities in Ghana.

Her call to action aligns with Mr Tagoe’s commitment to advancing agricultural practices that are both environmentally sustainable and economically viable.

Mr Tagoe was the immediate past Deputy General Secretary of GAWU.

He joined the Union in 1997 as a Programme Officer and ran through the ranks to his new position.

He has dedicated his career to advancing the rights of workers and children in Ghana, particularly within the agricultural sector.

As an Agricultural Engineer by training and a Trade Unionist by profession, he has been a pivotal figure in the fight against child labor, rescuing over 4,500 children since 2000 and providing them with educational and skills development opportunities.

His efforts have improved these children’s lives and created a network of youth activists who continue to advocate change in their communities.

In his new role as the General Secretary, Mr Tagoe is expected to build on his extensive experience and professional competencies in labour issues, decent work, workplace occupational and health safety, and poverty reduction strategies.

Source: GNA