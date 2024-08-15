Our projects are for generational use – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasised that projects implemented during his administration were designed to benefit generations to come, particularly in the Volta Region.

He highlighted the enduring impact of those projects, which include the construction of schools, hospitals, clinics, CHPS compounds, and markets, all of which were intended to serve the people.

Mr Mahama made these remarks during a Youth Forum in Ho, marking the first day of his four-day tour of the Volta Region.

He said most development projects in the region were initiated under the NDC’s leadership, with basic amenities such as water, electricity, and infrastructure advanced during the NDC’s tenure.

In contrast, Mahama criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not making any meaningful contributions to the region.

He pointed out that the NPP had relied on propaganda to mislead the people of the Volta Region, questioning what they had gained from consistently voting for the NDC.

“The only legacy the NPP can claim is their excessive borrowing,” Mr Mahama said.

He noted that from the era of Kwame Nkrumah until 2016, when the NDC left office, Ghana’s total public debt stood at GH¢120 billion, however, under the NPP, the debt had ballooned to GHC750 billion.

Despite those borrowings, Mr Mahama said there was little to show for them, and expressed the confidence that if the NDC had borrowed such an amount, it would have achieved substantial development across the country, with the Volta Region benefiting significantly.

He assured the people that all abandoned projects would be completed, and the challenges of youth unemployment would be tackled through the implementation of the NDC’s Youth Manifesto, the first of its kind, which was launched on the International Youth Day.

The former president received a warm welcome from over 2,000 youths at the Ho Technical University, where he was also installed as Torgbui Kporkpormatsikor I, a gesture symbolising the people’s eagerness to see him back in office as their next president.

Mr Mahama’s four-day tour is focused on presenting his policies and ideas to the people in his bid for re-election.

He was accompanied by key figures including the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, his campaign manager, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor.

Source: GNA