FanMilk Vendor Academy to empower 2,700 street vendors across Ghana

More than 2,700 street vendors across the country will benefit from the ‘FanMilk Vendor Academy’ training programme between August and October 2024.

Aligned with Danone’s “Thriving with Our People & Communities” pillar, the academy is providing specialized training in areas of personal grooming, hygiene, road safety, and financial management.

Mr. Lionel Parent, Managing Director of FanMilk Ghana, said, “The academy is a key component of our strategic project named ‘Sankofa’ where we are collaborating with our vendors and agents on impactful initiatives to restore and sustain the unique glory of FanMilk.”

“Our unique vending system built over the past six decades has provided sustainable livelihoods directly and indirectly for millions of Ghanaians over the years,” he added.

He said by launching the Vendor Academy, they were equipping their vendors with essential skills to ensure that the business grows together with its partners, a solid way to bring back the pride of the FanMilk brand.

“Our goal at FanMilk is ensuring our vendors are equipped with essential life and business skills, which contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the business,” Mr Parent said.

He said, in addition to the training, FanMilk had specifically created the ‘Right to Dream’ Award Scheme and had awarded 10 loyal street vendors, whose hard work had helped put the company’s brands into the hands of consumers all over Ghana.

He said the company would provide capital support in terms of store rentals, freezers, and products to ensure these vendors were well set up to become their own bosses, while the business created sustainable jobs across its value chain.

“In addition to this, the winners will be provided with bicycles, push carts, and the necessary coaching to ensure the sustainability of their business,” he said.

With the introduction of the Right to Dream Award Scheme, vendors can receive capital support for store rentals, equipment, and coaching, paving the way for them to become independent business owners.

Madam Carlis Anaman, Sales Head for Accra Cluster, said “Over the past two months, we have embarked on various road shows across Ghana engaging with our agents and during these visits, FanMilk Ghana provided over 45,000 thousand visibility materials to ensure the vendors, who collaborate with these agents look the part as the Chief Enjoyment Officers (CEO) that they are.”

She said they were dedicating the coming months engaging and equipping their cherished vendors, who were an important part of the business, making sure their products reach Ghanaians everywhere.

Mr Listowel Adarkwah, a FanMilk vendor, who experienced the Academy said, “As vendors, it is our dream to own a shop and become our own bosses.”

“I am glad that FanMilk has identified with our ultimate dream and has shown commitment to training and equipping us to achieve our dream. I believe this is a step in the right direction,” he added.

