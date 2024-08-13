Travelling consultant granted GH¢120,000 bail over fraud

A 42-year-old travelling consultant accused of defrauding a nurse of GH¢40,000 has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Kenneth Kyere is alleged to have collected the GH¢40,000 as part payment of GH¢112,000 he charged to secure a United Kingdom visa and a working permit for the nurse.

Kyere is alleged to have cut communication with the complainant, Charlotte Boakye Yiadom, after collecting the part payment.

Charged with defrauding by false pretenses, Kyere has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo has admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with one surety.

The matter has been adjourned to September 9, 2024.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said the complainant Charlotte Boakye Yiadom was a resident of Kumasi.

It said Kyere was also Chief Executive Officer of White Dove Travel and Tour and resided at Borteyman in the Greater Accra Region.

The prosecution said in October 2023, the complainant discussed her desire to travel to the United Kingdom with a friend’s husband known as Darlington Ackom Nartey.

The court was told Nartey introduced Charlotte to Kyere for assistance.

The prosecution said Kyere said he could secure a work permit and visa for her to travel to the UK and work there.

The prosecution said Kyere charged Charlotte a fee of £8,000, cedi equivalent of GH¢112,000.

It said Kyere collected part payment of GH¢40,000 , the complainant’s passport, a copy of her nursing certificate and other documents to process them for her trip to the UK.

The prosecution said Kyere assured Charlotte that her travelling documents would be ready within eight weeks, but he failed and went into hiding.

It said Kyere refused to answer any of the complainant’s call and he “completely broke communication with her after collecting the said amount.”

A report was made to the Police and Kyere was arrested and in his caution statement he admitted collecting GH¢40,000 from the complainant and promised to refund the money.

Source: GNA