Best websites for online trading courses: Our top 5 picks

Are you starting your bachelor’s in economics or have you just always wanted to dive into the world of online trading? Find here the 5 websites that will boost your incipient skills and develop the strategies you think might help you to achieve financial goals such as independence, start a business, or save money.

There are so many platforms out there that you might hesitate about which one you should choose, especially when you’re a newbie exploring what is online trading.

The truth is that more and more people are becoming obsessed with finding the right ways to incursion in online trading and how to trade to gain more control over their finances, or finding NonFarm Payrolls to improve their trades.

1. Exness insights

Website: insights.exness.com

You can start exploring Exness’s own blog site with tons of guides and information regarding market analysis or get the latest news here while you can unravel the essentials of technical indicators, so you can understand better the trading systems. Exness Insights it´s a good choice especially when you are at a beginner level.

After you have grasped the key concepts, you could follow Stacey’s path by turning your passion into profit: by analyzing the news about videogames and a new release that could give her good results in her investments.

2. Forex academy

Website: Forex.com

Did you know that the retail platform named Forex also has its own academy? You can take their self-assessment test to be sure about which of the three levels you belong to before choosing a course that ranges from beginner to advanced.

The Trader’s Course is the one for you if you’re exploring online trading for the first time. Maybe you share the same goal as Nestor, who learned with Forex how to diversify his portfolio to have more streams of income, for example.

With Forex’s courses, you will learn about how the online trading market works, as well as the complexity and layers of this business, so you can develop the right skills that suit your goals and expectations.

3. StockCharts ChartSchool

Website: StockCharts.com

StockCharts is a highly regarded platform for technical analysis, which is crucial for making informed trading decisions.

When you need to do a deep technical analysis of your online trading findings, StockCharts it’s the website to choose. With this selection of resources including detailed charts, analysis tools, and educational articles

You’ll find a wealth of tools and materials that are perfect for beginners as the courses at StockCharts’ ChartSchool are perfect for beginners and will explain every detail about charting basics, technical indicators, and advanced trading strategies.

Listen to the insider tips that experienced traders will give you in the exclusive webinars and tutorials you can find here, and maybe you can take Janie’s developer journey as an example: she needed to improve her data analytics skills to apply for a fintech position, and with StockCharts ChartSchool she could sharpen up her skills in no time and get the position.

4. Investing.com

Website: Investing.com

Investing, as simple as it sounds, it’s a financial platform that works like a newspaper: real-time data is provided in a constant stream of information, and a variety of trading tools are available for assets that include stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

You can take full advantage of this and more in the educational content section of Investing, and find more about trading strategies, and market psychology, among others while you engage at the community forums with other traders, discussing insights and learning from each other.

The economic calendar that Investing has it’s another feature that impresses, and it is super useful for staying updated on important market events. That’s why John never forgets to look at it at least once a week, you can try to follow his example.

5. Skillshare

Website: Skillshare.com

Do you enjoy learning in a group? Then Skillshare might be your platform of choice for learning about online trading while being part of a community that is active, helpful, and full of other traders.

Skillshare focuses on being an online learning community that is set apart thanks to its efforts toward an approach that includes creativity and community. With courses like “Stock Market Investing for Beginners” and “Technical Analysis: Mastering the Basics” you can build a solid foundation in trading.

Develop interactive projects while getting feedback from the other users that use Skillshare, and reinforce your learning with their reflections and opinions.

Lisa, for example, enjoys researching stocks in the Skillshare app while debating about it, and after being sure she places trades when she sees a chance. You can also take advantage of this flexibility as you are placing bets and talking about them.

