Two cases of Dengue Fever confirmed in Oti Region

The Nugochi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has confirmed as positive two out of four suspected Dengue Fever cases sent by the Oti Regional Health Directorate to the Institute.

A circular dubbed: “Notification of the outbreak of Dengue Fever in Oti Region,” dated 9th August, 2024 and signed by Dr David Sarpong Opong, the Acting Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, said the samples were taken during enhanced surveillance.

It said: “The enhanced surveillance instituted by the region on Dengue Fever has resulted in a total of four cases suspected since the alert and samples taken and sent to Nugochi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) for testing.”

“Samples of two of the cases (both from the Kadjebi District), which were picked on the 29th July 2024 have been confirmed positive for Dengue Fever.”

“The confirmed cases are 24-year-old female and 21-year-old male and both of them are doing well,” the circular stated.

It, therefore, entreated all Municipal/District Directors of Health Service to intensify surveillance and risk communication activities in their districts and health facilities to ensure suspected cases are detected early and managed appropriately to reduce morbidity and prevent mortality.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, confirmed the report when reached by the Ghana News Agency.

He advised residents to sleep under treated mosquito nets as “Dengue Fever” was spread the same way as malaria through mosquito bite and the signs and symptoms were almost the same.

Nana Takyi urged the public to avoid self-medication and report any signs of fever, high body temperature, headache, and joint pains, among others, to health facilities for diagnosis and proper treatment to prevent death.

“Self-medication does not treat Dengue fever, so residents should go to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

He called for the maintenance of clean environment to prevent mosquito breeding.

Source: GNA