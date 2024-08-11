Former IGP Kwofie buried

Mr James Yalley Assuah Kwofie, the 12th Inspector General of Police (IGP) from 1990 to 2001, has been laid to rest.

Mr Kwofie, the longest serving IGP was also appointed as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria in 1998 by the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Very Reverend Father George Arthur, Chaplain General of the Ghana Police Service, in a sermon, said Ghana needed useful and not successful leaders.

Preaching on, “Night is coming when no one can work,” he charged people, especially leaders to serve humanity when given the chance, and serve with love, honesty, dedication and self-accountability.

He said human life was time bound thus the need to make good use of opportunities.

“Power and authority is temporal, apply them well and be careful how you treat people when in authority because the world is a cycle,” he cautioned.

He said the Kwofie-led administration produced three IGPs, including Dr George Akuffo Dampare and called on leaders to help groom people for leadership.

Very Reverend Arthur said like the late Kwofie, leaders should prepare their offices for their successors.

“Do not trust your position to open doors for you in future, but your legacy, our Kwofie is example of a true leader.”

His wife described him as her rock, confidante, kind, and a compassionate person, who selflessly inspired her everyday and that he would forever be her companion.

His children described him as a pillar, mentor, their hero, and guiding light.

He was described by his colleagues as one of the finest IGP the Service had produced who engineered the formation of the Welfare Scheme whilst in office.

Commissioner of Police Mr Daniel Afriyie, Director General of Human Resources Department, who read the tribute of the Service, said he was a Staff Instructor, District Commander, Secretary of IGP, Divisional Commander, Regional Commander in Accra, Central, Eastern and seconded to CEPS as Commissioner.

He also served on boards, including Lever Brothers Ghana Limited, now Uniliver Ghana Limited, Internal Revenue Service, now Domestic Tax Revenue Department.

He joined the Police Service on September 1, 1968, as an Education Officer with the rank as ASP till his retirement in 1996.

He was survived by a wife, Madam Elizabeth Kwofie, seven children and eleven grandchildren.

In attendance were the Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Henry Quartey, Minister for the Interior, Mr Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, IGP, Retired IGPs, Regional Police Commanders, Heads of Sister Security Agencies, the clergy, Mr Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, and traditional leaders, among others.

The Vice President donated GH¢50,000.00 to the widow and the children.

A sword of recognition was presented to the deceased’s children as police tradition.

