Let’s make education a problem-solving skills endeavour – Minister

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Education, has called for a more dynamic and innovative educational framework that integrates digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

That framework should include incorporating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things into curricula and giving students hands-on experience with the tools that are shaping the future.

Prof Nyarko who was speaking at the 6th graduation ceremony of Mampong Technical College of Education in Kumasi, of which 360 students graduated, with 50 obtaining first class, stressed that the framework would prepare students to navigate and thrive in an increasingly complex and digital world.

The ceremony was on the theme “Transforming Lives through Technical and Vocational Education.”

“As technology evolves, so too must our educational programmes. We cannot train 21st century learners with 19th century ideologies. Lifelong learning opportunities enable individuals to upskill and reskill, staying relevant in an ever-changing job market,” he said.

Technical and vocational education, he stated, equipped the youth with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

“By focussing on practical hands-on training, we can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce and contribute meaningfully to national growth,” he said.

“Entrepreneurship not only empowers individuals but also strengthens communities by promoting self-reliance and reducing unemployment.”

He called for collaboration between government industry, and educational institutions to develop curricula that were responsive to market needs, provide state-of-the-art facilities, and ensure that educators were well-equipped to deliver high-quality training.

Ghana’s Colleges of Education have witnessed significant growth over the years, transitioning and transforming into degree-awarding institutions.

The Deputy Minister said the transformation had led to an increase of TVET students to 168,000, positioning the Colleges to better serve the educational needs of the nation.

“Our Colleges of Education play a unique role in augmenting the government’s efforts to increase the gross tertiary enrolment ratio from the current 22 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030, as envisioned in the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030).”

The government is making a significant investment in education by constructing five STEM-based universities at the tertiary level in Ghana’s five newest regions.

This will greatly increase the number of students enrolled in majors that are crucial for accelerating the industrialisation of Ghana.

He urged the graduates to seek opportunities for learning and growth and strive to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Prof Nyarko encouraged them to embrace the challenges and opportunities and use the knowledge acquired towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Mrs Doris Boakye-Ansah, Principal, Mampong Technical College of Education, called on corporate bodies to help the College complete its auditorium, workshops, and lecture halls to accommodate the increasing number of students in the College.

She advised the students to strive to upgrade their skills and be abreast of the latest developments in their field, saying “degree is the basis of your career paths.”

Source: GNA