Former Hearts of Oak player, Gateytey, allegedly commits suicide 

A former Hearts of Oak player, Sebastian Akwasi Kanyettey, popularly known as Gateytey, is alleged to have committed suicide at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that Gateytey was found dead in his room at Kasoa Blue Kiosk on Monday, August 5, with a rope tied around his neck.

His body was discovered on the floor with bloodstains, which has been deposited at the morgue for further examination.

Police reports suggest that the deceased hanged himself on a ceiling fan hook but struggled and fell, causing fatal head injuries.

Master Jerome, Kanyettey’s brother, said Gateytey had complained about being haunted by spirits in the days leading to his death.

Gateytey was a former Hearts of Oak player who played in the Division 2 league but worked as a tiler before his demise.

Mr Habbib Abdulai, Assemblyman for Opeikuma-Kumbe-Krispocity Electoral Area, noted that suicide had been rampant among the youth in the area recently and urged them to confide in the elderly or trusted persons when faced with challenges.

“Whatever be the case, suicide is never the solution,” he emphasised.

Source: GNA