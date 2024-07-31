Three women who allegedly stole a baby granted bail, yet to meet conditions

The three women allegedly involved in the stealing of a baby at Kasoa have been granted GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties each, by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

They are to reappear on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Counsel for the accused persons, Mr. Abdul Aziz Mohammed, pleaded for bail on condition that his clients were mothers and had been away from their children for a while.

Meanwhile, a Police source at the Kasoa Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), revealed that they were yet to meet the bail terms and were still in Police custody.

According to Police, each suspect was expected to provide three sureties with GH¢100,000, on each surety.

The facts are that the first accused person, Magdalene Nana Adwoa Boafo, befriended the victim, Ms Abigail Addison when she was in her eight-month of pregnancy, offering financial assistance and later taking her baby two days after birth.

Boafo introduced two others as helpers and relocated Ms Addison from Jei River to a rented apartment in Lamptey, a suburb of Adam Nana in Kasoa, and continued to support her until she gave birth.

After the birth, they claimed the baby had contracted an infection and introduced another woman as a medical staff member from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, who would take the baby to the facility for treatment.

A few days later, the suspects informed Addison that her baby had died, but she disagreed and reported the matter to the Police.

Source: GNA