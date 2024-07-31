Policeman with history of misconduct shoots driver’s mate at checkpoint

A driver’s mate, allegedly shot by a police officer at Danchira checkpoint in the Ga South Municipality, is in critical condition at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital. The policeman involved is known to have a history of misconduct towards his colleague officers and members of the public.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim’s truck was stopped at the checkpoint.

According to the driver, Mr Isaac Okyere, the officer, Corporal Franklin Forson, fired into the truck without provocation, hitting the mate in the process.

The victim was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Mr Forson is calling for an independent inquiry into the matter and for justice to be served and asked the police not to treat it as an accident.

The incident has raised concerns about police conduct among the public and the need for accountability.

However, senior officers at the Danchira police station declined commenting on it.

Further investigation by the GNA, revealed a history of misconduct by Corporal Forson, including physical assault on a senior officer and allegations of brutality against suspects.

The public is demanding a thorough investigation into the operations of the local police, citing allegations of bribery, extortion, and protection of criminals.

Source: GNA