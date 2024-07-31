IGP of Liberia visits Ghanaian counterpart 

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of the Liberia National Police, Mr Gregory O. W. Coleman, on Monday July 29, 2024, paid a courtesy call on Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Ghana’s IGP.

The Liberian IGP met Dr Dampare together with Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

The visit aimed to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the policing frameworks of the two West African states, focusing on law enforcement, peace, and security.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency Mr Coleman, along with his entourage, visited the GH Police TV studios and the newly commissioned Ghana Police Shop.

Source: GNA