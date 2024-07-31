CSIR-SARI trains agricultural extension agents to enhance rice production  

Some Agricultural Extension Agents (AEAs) in the northern sector have attended a two-day training workshop to enhance their capacity on the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) technology.

It was also for them to learn about the available technologies to be able to carry out a step-down training for farmers in their respective districts to ensure increased yields in rice production whilst using fewer resources and ensuring sustainable environmental practices.

The AEAs were drawn from Assemblies including Tamale, Yendi, Tolon, Kumbungu, Savelugu, Karaga, Bongo, Builsa North, and North East Gonja.

The training, organised by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI), formed part of the Scaling up of Climate Resilient Rice Production in West Africa (RICOWAS Project), which is funded by the Adaptation Fund and supported by Observatoire Du Sahara Et Du Sahel Sahara and Sahel Observatory.

It is to strengthen human and institutional capacity on Climate-Resilient Rice Production (CRRP).

Dr Issah Sugri, Deputy Director, CSIR-SARI and Coordinator of RICOWAS Project, who spoke during the training at Nyankpala, said it was to assist farmers and all actors to scale-up on SRI and CRRP for increased rice production and food security in the country.

The RICOWAS Project is being implemented in 13 West African countries with the objective to improve climate resilience and increase the productivity of rice, especially among smallholder farmers.

In Ghana, the project is being carried out in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Savannah, Volta, Oti, Western North and the Ashanti Regions.

Dr Sugri underscored the critical role of the AEAs in information dissemination to farmers, saying their activities helped farmers to adopt best agronomic practices that guaranteed maximum productivity.

He noted that climate change posed a threat to food security in the country saying incorporating technologies that facilitated the breeding of extra early-maturing materials was the best approach to maximising rice production whilst ensuring environmental sustainability.

Dr Sugri urged the AEAs to ensure that at least 100 farmers within their districts were also trained on the SRI methodology as part of efforts to promote sustainable rice production in the country.

Mr Alex Yeboah, Acting Head, Rice Improvement Programme at CSIR-SARI, who facilitated the training, underscored the importance of the SRI technology, and said it saved water in the rice fields by 30-50 per cent and improved storm and drought resistance.

He added that the SRI technology was also helpful in increasing yields from 20 to 50% and improved rice tolerance to pests and diseases.

Mr Dennis Bangnekuu, an AEA from the Gbulahagu in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, said one of the challenges impeding productivity in the area was effective water management among farmers.

He lauded the training and assured the organisers that the lessons learnt would be shared with farmers to ensure increased productivity.

Source: GNA