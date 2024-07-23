Ministry to sanction parties involved in para-athletes in Norway visa scandal

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says they are actively investigating issues surrounding the disappearance of some para-athletes in Norway.

This comes after reports surfaced online that 11 para-athletes and officials who travelled to Norway for the Fjordfrakf Bergen City Marathon in April had failed to register and absconded.

This resulted in the death of the team’s coach, Mr. George Gyamfi Gyasi, who passed away on May 17, 2024, following his admission to Oslo University Hospital.

In a statement, the Youth and Sports Ministry stated that “National Security had notified them of the situation and outlined the concerns involved.

“In the Norwegian incident, the Ministry of Youth and Sports did not receive any communication from the National Sports Authority or the National Paralympic Committee on the said competition and therefore was unaware of the participation of the Paralympic team in the marathon.

“We wish to state that we are actively working with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter to ascertain the issues surrounding the incident.

“Necessary sanctions would be brought to bear on all parties found culpable in the matter.

“It is important to note that while this incident is unfortunate, it does not define the dedication and integrity of the entire sports fraternity.

“Our athletes and officials have consistently showcased remarkable discipline and commitment to sporting excellence, bringing pride and joy to our nation at several international competitions,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the National Paralympic Committee has suspended two officials Mr. Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, former secretary of the Ghana Paralympic Football Association, and Mr. Yaw Ayisi, founder of the Ernestay Foundation, for their roles in the incident.

