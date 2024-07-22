Businessman jailed five years in absentia for fraud

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a businessman to five years imprisonment in absentia over fraud.

Lambert Afedo is said to have collected GH¢50,495 from a medical officer under the pretext of purchasing three auctioned Toyota Vitz cars from Tema for him in the year 2020 but failed.

Charged with defrauding by false pretenses, Afedo pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail.

The Prosecution filed its disclosures and trial commenced.

However, Afedo stopped attending court although the trial had commenced.

On July 7, 2024, after taking the evidence in chief of the second prosecution witness, the court held that it would proceed to determine whether the prosecution had discharged its burden of proving a charge of fraud.

Meanwhile, the court, since June 12, 2024, had issued a bench warrant for Afedo’s arrest for failing to appear before it.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam in her judgement found the accused person guilty and sentenced him in absentia.

“A warrant of commission shall be issued and serve as an arrest warrant,” the court said.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant, name withheld, was a medical practitioner at Madina Polyclinic, Accra.

In November 2020, the complainant encountered Afedo who claimed to be selling and buying cars.

Prosecution said Afedo also indicated to the complainant that “he had links at Tema Harbor where he purchases auction cars for retail hence the complainant showed interest in acquiring them the said cars for them to be used as Uber”

It said Afedo during the same month took the complainant to Tema Harbour, and with the assistance of a security man they allowed to enter the premises where “accident vehicles were parked and are being auctioned.”

Prosecution said Afedo chose three cars, including a 4×4 vehicle which were all “accident cars” which he intended to purchase.

According to prosecution, the complainant also chose two cars which he also intended to buy among the “accident vehicles.”

Afterwards, the prosecution said the complainant and Afedo returned to Madina.

The Prosecution said Afedo, however, returned to Tema on a different day and informed the complainant that he had gone to see one Hajia Fati Amandu who was in charge of the cars for auction and he had been asked to bring part payment.

The Prosecution said the complainant added another vehicle to the two others he had earlier on selected.

It said the complainant gave Afedo various sums of money totaling GHC 50,495 for Afedo to get him three cars.

The court heard that Afedo after collecting the money started “telling stories.”

The prosecution said Afedo informed the complainant that the said Hajia would let one Kofi, who he described as his classmate and a bodyguard to the President, to assist him get the vehicles.

The prosecution said Afedo could not be traced hence the complainant traced the said Hajia Fati, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist‘s house.

Hajia Fati, however, denied Afedo’s story that she was going to assist him to purchase some auctioned vehicles.

The Prosecution said Hajia also denied knowing Afedo.

A report was made to the Police by the complainant and on August 3, 2022, Afedo was arrested.

When Hajia Fati heard of Afedo’s arrest, she went to the Madina Police Station.

Afedo claimed he never gave the money to her (Hajia Fati) rather one Hajia Ramatu of Tema.

The Prosecution said Afedo however failed to lead the police to the said Hajia Ramatu, and he requested that he should be given some time so he could pay the complainant.

Source: GNA