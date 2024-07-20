Fake News and Hate Speech Can Undermine Peaceful Elections – WACCE

Mr Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, Executive Director of the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism (WACCE), has warned that fake news, misinformation and hate speech could undermine the conduct of the peaceful elections in December 2024.

He said the growing incidents of fake news, misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, poorly regulated media platforms, and the highly polarised political space can undermine peaceful elections if not addressed quickly and comprehensively.

Mr. Muqthar said this during a media briefing to mark the end of WACCE’s project on Hate Speech, Misinformation and Disinformation in the Northern, Savannah and Upper West regions of Ghana.

He explained that there was a tendency for panic, chaos, and ill-guided decisions caused by fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

“Already, a catalog of incidents indicates the determination and desperation of many political actors and their associates including the youth to weaponise hate speech and fake news for political gain.”

The WACCE Executive Director revealed that in May 2024, a radio journalist with Dagbon FM in Tamale was attacked in the studios of the radio station during a live broadcast even on World Press Freedom Day.

“Also in October 2023, a group of unidentified men stormed the studios of an Accra-based TV station (UTV) to attack panelists for comments they considered offensive against their political party.”

He said as Ghana headed into the 2024 election campaign season, those incidents would be widespread with the proclivity to create a potentially perilous campaign encounter and such uncontrolled violent conduct had plunged many nation-states into protracted conflicts and wars.

“This is why this project, with the support of the Danish Government and WANEP, was initiated to empower young people to participate in addressing the problem and contribute to peaceful elections this year.”

It involved two-day capacity-building workshops in the Northern, Upper East, and Savannah regions and a forum in Tamale.

The activities received widespread youth and community endorsement and featured participants from diverse groups including male and female, persons with disabilities and minorities, and youth political actors, among others.

He called on political leaders and other stakeholders to be mindful of their language, uphold the truth, and ensure peaceful elections.

“Language shapes behaviour. We call on political party leaders, and those who communicate on behalf of political parties, to be factual, decorous and to act in a manner that is supportive of peace before, during, and after the elections”.

Mr Mutaru urged media outlets to actively incorporate the fight against hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation into their programme.

The project empowered 270 participants; political party communicators, local populations (including foot soldiers), editors, bloggers, journalists, and opinion leaders in the three Regions of Northern Ghana namely; Northern Region, Upper East, and Savannah Regions to ensure that they play effective roles in preventing the spread of fake news, hate speech and Misinformation in ensuring peaceful elections.

This project was implemented in line with the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 16) (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) with the support of the Danish government in Ghana.

Source: GNA