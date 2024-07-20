African countries require $90b to meet universal access to education target – Prof Belhocine

Professor Mohammed Belhocine, the African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, says Africa needs $90 billion to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four of ensuring universal access to education by 2030.

The continent currently had a deficit of teaching professionals and needed to train 15 million teachers to close the gap, he said.

Prof. Belhocine made this known during a news briefing in Accra on Friday on the sidelines of the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council Meeting of the African Union.

He said out of 500 million school-going-children in Africa 100 million were out of school and urged African governments to invest in children’s education since they held the key to the continent’s future.

For instance, he said, African countries averagely spent between $60 and $900 on each child’s education every year as against $8,000 expended by advanced nations.

Prof. Belhocine stated that the AU had developed a roadmap for improving the education systems in Africa with 10 objectives.

These include reforming the teaching profession, promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), enhancing foundational learning and equitable access to education for all.

He outlined key activities and milestones achieved by the AU since February 2024.

“The African Union aims to build resilient education systems, increase access to inclusive and quality learning, and promote education as a catalyst for peace and development.

He noted that despite the progress made so far, there were still challenges, and required sustained efforts to achieve the targets set out in the roadmap.

The AU Commissioner emphasised the need for strategic collaboration, advocacy, and engagement to transform the education sector and create a better future for African children.

Source: GNA