Jakpa was released but not honourably – Witness

The Military Secretary of the Ghana Armed Forces, Air Commodore Nana Joseph Adu-Gyamfi, says Mr Richard Jakpa, a Businessman in the Ambulance trial was not released from the Military honourably.

The witness said per the articles in the Military Regulations and instructions concerning the release from the Service of an Officer, the accused was not released honourably.

Air Commodore Adu-Gyamfi, a subpoenaed witness for Mr Jakpa, was answering questions in a cross-examination led by Mr Godfred Dame Yeboah, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

The A-G led the witness to tender two documents being a Special report on the conduct of Mr Jakpa in May 2004 and a statement of Account of his indebtedness to the Military.

Dr Forson, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, and Jakpa are charged with causing financial loss to the State.

The State later filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the charges leveled against Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly wilfully, causing financial loss of €2,370,000 to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD140).”

He said Mr Jakpa was released from the Military for his inefficiency and his continued lack of interest in his duties coupled with largely unsatisfactory marked with fraudulent conduct.

Initially, the Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, also subpoenaed witness was expected to testify in the ongoing trial but he was absent, because the Court was told that he was not served personally.

Meanwhile, the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, has tentatively fixed November 15, 2024, to end the trial.

Dr. Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health, per the case completion plan drawn up by the court, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday July 22, 2024.

The Defence for Jakpa led by Mr Thaddaus Sory would present two subpoenaed witnesses in the persons of Lt. General Oppong-Peprah, Mr. Andrews K. K. Kuffe, former Deputy Controller and Accountant General Department to testify on July 25, 2024.

Professor Nuhu Zakaria, the Director of the Ghana Ambulance Service and Madam Julia Asante, a Staff of Stanbic Bank will also testify on July 30.

Meanwhile, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who was the Minister of Health in 2013, will testify on October 8, 2024, together with Mr Silas Mensah, a former Public Procurement Authority Director.

The parties have been directed to file their closing written submissions to be filed by October 31 simultaneously.

Source: GNA