Bank of Ghana closes down Dek-Nock Investments

The Bank of Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service on Friday closed down Dek-Nock Investments.

The closure of the entity with offices in Nungua and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region was in accordance with Section 20(2)(g) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The Central Bank made this known in a Public Notice issued on Friday.

“Dek-Nock Investments was engaged in unauthorised deposit-taking contrary to Section 6(1) of Act 930.

“The Ghana Police Service is conducting further investigations into the operations of Dek-Nock Investments,” the Bank said.

It has urged customers of Dek-Nock Investments to remain calm as investigations continued.

Meanwhile, it intends to keep the public and all stakeholders informed of the next line of action.

The Bank of Ghana said it would continue to rely on its collaboration with enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal deposit-taking operations.

It further assured the general public of its commitment to promoting the integrity and stability of the financial system.

“All offenders shall be dealt with in accordance with the law, ” the Notice said.

Source: GNA