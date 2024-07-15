NHIA releases additional GH¢135.6m to healthcare providers nationwide

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced the release of an additional GH¢135.6million to healthcare providers across the country.

This is to settle outstanding claims of February 2024 for the higher tier healthcare providers and March 2024 for majority of clients at the lower tier facilities.

It is also aimed at closing the gap between the higher tier and lower tier facility payments so that the only outstandings of the Authority will be within the three months reimbursable agreed period with facilities.

This is contained in a press release from the NHIA signed by Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, its Chief Executive Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the additional funding of GH¢135.6million was released in July, following an earlier release of GH¢300 million by the Authority to mixed tier health facilities across the country.

The statement noted that the NHIA recognised the critical role that healthcare providers played in the success of

the NHIS and was dedicated to maintaining a robust partnership with facilities without

comprising on illegal charges.

Also, it noted that the disbursement was part of its commitment to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of healthcare delivery under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“We thank all healthcare providers for their continued dedication and support in

providing excellent healthcare services to our citizens.”

“The NHIA will continue to engage with stakeholders to address any concerns and work towards a sustainable and efficient healthcare system,” the statement added.

Source: GNA