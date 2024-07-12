Sunon Asogli hints of producing 508MW additional power for Ghana

Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Company Limited says it will soon establish and operate a third phase of its thermal plant to add 508 megawatts of electricity to Ghana’s national grid.

The Company is also developing 490mg solar power plants in some parts of the Northern region and 100mg wind power plant around Ada, in the Dangme East District of Accra, part of which would be ready by 2025.

Mr Agyemang Rocky Prempeh, Principal Project Engineer, West African Development Unit, Sunon Asogli, made this disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

This was on the margins of a working cooperation tour between the People’s Daily Newspaper of China and two Ghanaian State media houses – GNA and the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC).

The visit was to also assess the working relation between Ghanaian and Chinese workers, and the cooperation between the two countries.

The independent power producer currently operates two phases of a thermal plant at Tema, contributing 15 per cent of Ghana’s total installed power capacity, generating about 560MW of electricity for the country.

“Asogli wants to continue to do more, and soon, we want to establish the phase three, which will add around 508 megawatts to what we do here. So, in total, we’ll be generating more than 1,000mg from this site,” Mr Prempeh said.

He said the plan was to ensure reliable and affordable electricity for both household and industrial consumers.

When asked about the operationalisation of the phase three, he said, “I can’t give the exact date, but it is a short-term project that we’re actively developing. These are the little things that we’re doing to reduce the cost of electricity.”

Regarding the renewable energy projects, he said a 250mg power plant was being developed in the North, with sites at Tamale, Yendi, Sawla, and Wa.

“The first power plant will be developed in less than 12-months, and in 2025, we’ll commission 150mg solar power plant. All these will be connected to the national grid, and the power will be sold to ECG,” Mr Prempeh said.

Speaking about the cooperation between Ghana and China workers at the power plant, he said, the Company had systematically integrated every local staff, with many Ghanaians giving major responsibilities.

“Averagely, the Chinese have a lot of work experience than local staff, and what we the locals do is to tap into this pool of knowledge, by working closely. So, they’ve been serving as mentors to us,” he said.

Mr Bernard Egyir Ababio, Principal Fire Supervisor, who has been with the Company for about seven years, said, his professional capacity had been enhanced since he started working with Sunon Asogli.

“When I joined the Company, I was paired with a mentor, who led me through a number of workshops, particularly in industrial safety, and more on-the-job training, as well as new ways in fire engineering,” he said.

Source: GNA