Judge orders parties to stop commenting on trial of ambulance case

The judge presiding over the trail of Dr. Cassiel Forson, the Minority Leader, and Richard Jakpa, a Businessman, has directed lawyers not to speak on the matter in the media.

“No lawyer or any person shall make any comment bothering on the weight of the evidence adduced or yet to be adduced, or make any comment that will prejudice this case,” Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe ordered.

Justice Botwe said the court had become aware that lawyers, some of whom were involved in the case, were commenting on issues relevant to the trial.

She said the court had noticed that lawyers and their clients were granting interviews, many of which were borderline contempt of the court.

“After this order had been made, should any of you make a comment on the case, I will have to use the power used in the Montie 3 case,” she warned.

Justice Botwe said the lawyers and their clients’ actions were detrimental to the rule of law and the security of the country.

“It is bad for the country, and security wise, it is not advisable. Likewise, it is bad for the rule of law,” she said.

Justice Botwe said that she had asked the trial parties on multiple occasions to refrain from commenting on the issue outside of the courtroom, but since it was not a jury trial, “we are focused on what is on record.”

She contended that Mr. Jakpa’s media interview prejudiced the proceedings and raised national security concerns.

The Judge said the proceedings were being streamed live, and anyone could log on and observe them, and there was no need for any analysis.

Initially, Mr. Hamed Sardashti, the Chief Executive of Big Sea General Trading Limited, was expected to testify as the first defense witness for Mr. Jakpa.

Mr. Sardashti was the representative of Big Sea, who, according to Mr. Jakpa, played a significant role in the purchase of the ambulances.

Dr Forson, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Jakpa are charged with causing financial loss to the State.

The State later filed a ‘nolle prosequi’ to discontinue the charges leveled against Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3million for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 million Euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD140).”

The case has been adjourned to July 18, 2024, for continuation.

Source: GNA