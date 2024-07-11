Driver jailed 15 years over sex with minor

A 27-year-old driver who had sex with a 14-year-old girl in the office of a church in Sowutuom has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

In addition to defiling the victim at the church office, Enoch Mensah had sex with her on four occasions in the complainant’s home.

Mensah was charged with defilement and pleaded not guilty before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police headquarters.

The court presided over by Mrs Dora Inkumsah Eshun, after a full trial, found Mensah guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, said the complainant, who is the mother of the victim, is a trader residing in Apotro, near Sowutuom.

Mensah also resides in the same area.

In June 2023, the victim went to the church in Nsumfa, near Sowutuom, to help the Mensah in cleaning.

The prosecution said Mensah locked the church and led the victim to one of the offices, where he had unprotected sex with her on a table and warned her not tell anyone.

The court heard that Mensah had sex with the victim on four separate occasions in the complainant’s home.

On August 23, 2023, the complainant observed some changes in the victim, and when questioned, let the cat out of the bag.

A report was made to the police and a medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The complainant sought medical care for the victim and returned a fully endorsed medical form from a Senior Medical Doctor at Mamprobi Teaching hospital.

The prosecution said Mensah was arrested and during interrogation admitted the offence in his caution statement to the police.

